‘Girls of Aviation’ day held at the Academy at Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Middle and high school girls got the chance to try out flight simulators at the Academy at Shawnee on Wednesday.

This was all thanks to “Girls of Aviation” at Shawnee.

The goal of the event was to get young women more interested in the aviation field, which is a predominately male field.

Students were able to learn about flying and fixing planes as well as building paper airplanes.

They even got to talk to professionals in the field, including Black female pilots.

“This group right now is my middle school students and they weren’t really aware there were any black female pilots,” Kim Rice, the executive principal at the Academy at Shawnee. “And to get to see one in action and one that has come here and is working with them is very exciting for them.”

Aviation events like this have existed in the area in the past, but this is the first year they are doing aviation day geared to girls at the school.

