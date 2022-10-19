Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Girls of Aviation’ day held at the Academy at Shawnee

'Girls in Aviation' day at the Academy at Shawnee taught middle school and high school students...
'Girls in Aviation' day at the Academy at Shawnee taught middle school and high school students about the aviation industry.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Middle and high school girls got the chance to try out flight simulators at the Academy at Shawnee on Wednesday.

This was all thanks to “Girls of Aviation” at Shawnee.

The goal of the event was to get young women more interested in the aviation field, which is a predominately male field.

Students were able to learn about flying and fixing planes as well as building paper airplanes.

They even got to talk to professionals in the field, including Black female pilots.

“This group right now is my middle school students and they weren’t really aware there were any black female pilots,” Kim Rice, the executive principal at the Academy at Shawnee. “And to get to see one in action and one that has come here and is working with them is very exciting for them.”

Aviation events like this have existed in the area in the past, but this is the first year they are doing aviation day geared to girls at the school.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

Parents of low-income jefferson County Public Schools students hope a new proposal could give...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office
Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society
Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society
Vernados Circus returns to Louisville
Flowers were given to people all throughout Louisville after Nanz & Kraft Florist placed...
Louisville florist sets up buckets of flowers for community to pass along