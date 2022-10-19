Goode Weather Blog 10/19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Another day with alerts issued.

Freeze Warning: All of WAVE Country for Tonight/Thursday AM

Red Flag Warning: All of WAVE Country for Thursday Afternoon

As far as the freeze, the cloud cover (even if thin) will play a role on just how close or even below freezing we fall tonight. So far the setup favors a good drop for much of the area. This should end the growing season for the area if all holds on track.

The fire danger elevates back Thursday with the low humidity and gusty winds. Most know we are in a drought and the danger has been elevated for awhile, but there are spikes when that risk goes higher. Thursday is one of them. And we likely will face that several more times into the weekend.

Let’s hope we get some rain next week! More on that chance in the video!

