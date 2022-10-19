Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday.

Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.

The gun was confiscated and Jefferson County Public Schools police were called.

The student and their backpack did not made it past the sign-in office.

The letter stated that the student is being disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

