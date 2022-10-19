Investigator gives interim report on state of LMDC, calls building ‘woefully inadequate’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An independent investigation into the state of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is underway after a string of deaths.

On Tuesday, the man behind the report, former FBI agent David Beyer, gave his update to Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee.

His update is an interim, more or less a progress report, of the investigation to this point.

“At what point in time do you stop putting money into a pit or into a car that’s about ready to die?,” Beyer asked. “That’s where we are here.”

Beyer showed a Metro Council committee what he’s seen during his investigation thus far. An investigation that begins and ends with the worst part of LMDC the building.

“You know, we talk about being a kind and compassionate city,” Beyer said. “Yes, many of these people have committed a crime. But what we’re doing with them is not compassionate and is not kind. The living conditions that they are in are deplorable.”

Beyer showed council pictures of how the officers work and how the inmates live. The pictures detailed how the jail structure, designed to be an office space, has contributed to a year’s worth of deaths.

A total of 12 death in the past 12 months at the jail.

“The facility is inadequate in terms of the corrections officers being able to see what’s going on throughout the facility,” Beyer said. “And some of these deaths, potentially if they had a direct line of sight. For instance, on the suicides, all of which were committed through hanging, if you had a direct line of sight into those cells, you could’ve seen what was going on.”

But the problems in Beyer’s mind go beyond the facility. There are other legitimate changes that need to be made.

Changes include getting strict with the “one point of entry” strategy to prevent drugs from getting in. Improving recruitment and training, taking responsibilities off those managers’ plates.

Also, finding a way to provide mental health services and spend money in better places and not on overtime - 32 million since 2015.

“There are so many things that need to be done that I’m going to put in my report,” Beyer said. “Again, I commend Director Collins, but he has work Yeoman’s task ahead of him to address many of the other issues that got us to be where we are.”

Issues have put the jail firmly under the microscope. And issues that Beyer believes Council needs to fix under their terms before the Department of Justice gets involved and before any more inmates die.

“And we better start doing something, because I’m telling you, we’re going to have more deaths,” Beyer said. “We’re going to have more problems.”

Beyer said the full, final report is expected to be complete just after the new year. He said there are still some pieces left to his report.

The first, interview a group of inmates to get their input. Second, he is planning for a more thorough analysis of Wellpath, the organization that handles the jail’s healthcare provider.

While Beyer presented his findings, several members of LMDC’s executive staff were there to listen in.

Including the jail’s new director Jerry Collins, who received good reviews in his six months at the helm.

WAVE News reporters asked his takeaways from the report.

“The mental health crisis in the community is not going to go away,” Collins said. “The substance abuse problem’s not going to go away and the jail’s going to be an epicenter. But what I can continue to do is recruit, retain and train good folks coming in. We’re making progress with that. So I look forward to that. You know, it’s tough what we’re dealing with, but we can’t make excuses. We have to deal with what we have.”

Collins said he has several more changes planned before the end of the year, including staffing. He said he’s expecting to get roughly 35 to 40 more corrections officers by January.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.