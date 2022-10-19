Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville florist sets up buckets of flowers for community to pass along

Flowers were given to people all throughout Louisville after Nanz & Kraft Florist placed...
Flowers were given to people all throughout Louisville after Nanz & Kraft Florist placed buckets around town for 'Petal it Forward' day.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday is ‘Petal it Forward’ day.

The goal of the day to give a flower to make someone smile.

Nanz & Kraft Florist was set up around Louisville with buckets of hundreds of flowers to pass out.

Each person who wants to participate is given two flowers and asked to give one of them to someone else hoping to make them smile.

Nanz & Kraft Florist President Eddie Kraft said people seemed to really get into it.

“I think we really are hoping to spread the word that flowers make people smile,” Kraft said. “It’s a great way to express your emotions. Whether its birthday, anniversary, or just because and that’s the whole reason behind ‘Petal it Forward.’ Just because.”

This is the 10th year Nanz & Kraft Florists participated in the day.

A study from the Society of American Florists showed that 88% of Americans report that receiving a flower makes them feel happy.

