Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted.

The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The indicted charges are connected to the murder of Timothy Wayne Frazer, 40, of Louisville, who was found dead in a garage on Lincoln Avenue.

Thrasher is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 24.

