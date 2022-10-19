Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Malfunctioning electric power strip causes Montana Ave home to catch fire

A house on Montana Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning due to...
A house on Montana Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning due to a malfunctioning electric power strip.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators said that a malfunctioning electric power strip caused a house fire to start in the Taylor Berry neighborhood this week.

LFD crews were called to a residential fire in the 2700 block of Montana Avenue on Wednesday at 9:02 a.m.

When fire companies arrived to the scene three minutes later, they noticed a heavy fire coming from a two-story dwelling with homes located close to the south and north, according to a release.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed that no occupants were inside. While extinguishing the blaze, there were also outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect neighboring property.

It took crews about 20 minutes for 24 firefighters to get the fire under control. The house where the fire was coming from sustained extensive damage and the neighboring homes sustained minor damage.

Four dogs and two cats died from the fire.

No firefighters were hurt and the American Red Cross is helping two displaced adults.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

An event was held at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville to teach southern...
Manufacturing companies teach Indiana high school students about career field
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete
Investigator gives interim report on state of LMDC, calls building ‘woefully inadequate’
Wheatley Elementary will be in school Wednesday; gas line leak fixed