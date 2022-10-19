Malfunctioning electric power strip causes Montana Ave home to catch fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators said that a malfunctioning electric power strip caused a house fire to start in the Taylor Berry neighborhood this week.

LFD crews were called to a residential fire in the 2700 block of Montana Avenue on Wednesday at 9:02 a.m.

When fire companies arrived to the scene three minutes later, they noticed a heavy fire coming from a two-story dwelling with homes located close to the south and north, according to a release.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed that no occupants were inside. While extinguishing the blaze, there were also outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect neighboring property.

It took crews about 20 minutes for 24 firefighters to get the fire under control. The house where the fire was coming from sustained extensive damage and the neighboring homes sustained minor damage.

Four dogs and two cats died from the fire.

No firefighters were hurt and the American Red Cross is helping two displaced adults.

