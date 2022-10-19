Contact Troubleshooters
Manufacturing companies teach Indiana high school students about career field

An event was held at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville to teach southern...
An event was held at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville to teach southern Indiana high school students about careers in manufacturing.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - High school students in southern Indiana were able to learn about the jobs in the manufacturing field on Wednesday.

Several manufacturing companies were at the event at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville.

Students around the area were to learn about potential job opportunities and got to experience some of the equipment firsthand.

Each booth at the event had training devices to show students how equipment works.

Amtrol was one of the manufacturing companies there. The training director at Amtrol, Jim Gibson, spoke about the importance of the career field.

“Manufacturing is still strong in this country,” Gibson said. “There’s a lot of need out there, and for us, whether they’re going into engineering or whether they’re going into maintenance or a technician, we’ve got some great programs for them.”

Students were also able to tour the Amatrol facilities and meet some of the executives of the business.

