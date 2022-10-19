Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer was recognized at a regional corrections event Wednesday.

According to LMDC, Officer Ivan Sample was honored with a valor award for saving five inmates lives within a two week period, two of which were in one day.

There was four overdoses and one attempted hanging.

Officer Sample says no matter what you’re there for, everyone should be treated with respect.

“Anybody that’s coming up to this jail deserves to be safe and secure and if something happens I want to be right there to make sure that I can help provide that medical attention or whatever they need in a positive way,” Officer Sample said.

Officer Sample has been with the jail for nearly six years and says he has loved every minute of being a corrections officer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

