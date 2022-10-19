Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Mulligans 5K Fun Run and Walk happened Wednesday morning at Waterfront Park to kick off the annual adoption event with the Kentucky Humane Society.

According to the release, participants were able to run or walk across the Big Four Bridge to raise money for KHS.

KHS partnered up with the TurfMutt Foundation to bring Lucky’s Mutt Madness national event to Louisville.

All the proceeds raised for the fun run and walk event went to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Ariens Company was a sponsor for this event. The chairman and CEO, Dan Ariens, shared his why the company joined forces to make the event happen.

”Well, y’know, a little background, our company is four generations,” Ariens said. “My father was an avid runner. We have some running trails around our plant and when somebody talks about the idea of a fun run and building some awareness for the humane society of Louisville, we just think it fits our company and our culture and the things that we do as a power equipment business.”

The adoption event is Oct. 20 at the Kentucky Expo Center from 11a.m. until 2p.m. in Freedom Hall.

