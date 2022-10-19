Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society

Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society
Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Mulligans 5K Fun Run and Walk happened Wednesday morning at Waterfront Park to kick off the annual adoption event with the Kentucky Humane Society.

According to the release, participants were able to run or walk across the Big Four Bridge to raise money for KHS.

KHS partnered up with the TurfMutt Foundation to bring Lucky’s Mutt Madness national event to Louisville.

All the proceeds raised for the fun run and walk event went to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Ariens Company was a sponsor for this event. The chairman and CEO, Dan Ariens, shared his why the company joined forces to make the event happen.

”Well, y’know, a little background, our company is four generations,” Ariens said. “My father was an avid runner. We have some running trails around our plant and when somebody talks about the idea of a fun run and building some awareness for the humane society of Louisville, we just think it fits our company and our culture and the things that we do as a power equipment business.”

The adoption event is Oct. 20 at the Kentucky Expo Center from 11a.m. until 2p.m. in Freedom Hall.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

Parents of low-income jefferson County Public Schools students hope a new proposal could give...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office
'Girls in Aviation' day at the Academy at Shawnee taught middle school and high school students...
‘Girls of Aviation’ day held at the Academy at Shawnee
Vernados Circus returns to Louisville
Flowers were given to people all throughout Louisville after Nanz & Kraft Florist placed...
Louisville florist sets up buckets of flowers for community to pass along