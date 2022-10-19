PNC Foundation makes large donation to Community Coordinated Child Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The PNC Foundation is donating a quarter of a million dollars to Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C).

According to the release, the grant will empower early childhood educators to pursue pathways to higher education, strengthen the quality and sustainable future of our community’s educators as well as prepare young children for success in school and life.

“It’s really about creating opportunity and pathways to opportunity for early childhood educators,” Krista Campisano said. “Through innnovative program and workforce development building up the workfoce of early childhood educators also builds up professionals to thrive in their own careers and that has neer been more cruical than it is today.”

4-C’s unique program framework will support teachers throughout their journey with 120 hours of coursework, portfolio development, classroom observations and CDA test prep.

“As we celebrate more than 50 years of serving the community’s child care needs, we are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the PNC Foundation, which since 2019 has totaled more than $700,000,” said Cori Gadansky, 4-C executive director. “The grant announced today will allow us to offer innovative professional development opportunities, both online and in-person, to help early childhood educators further their education, augment their qualifications and improve their earning potential – ultimately resulting in a more sustainable workforce.”

To learn more about Community Coordinated Child Care, click or tap here.

