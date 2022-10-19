Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school

LMPD and JCPS police are seeking leads to find the two men seen in this image from surveillance...
LMPD and JCPS police are seeking leads to find the two men seen in this image from surveillance video taken October 19, 2022 during a burglary at Louisville's Central High School.(Source: JCPS)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning.

The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut.

The men in this phot are wanted in connection with the October 19, 2022 burglary at...
The men in this phot are wanted in connection with the October 19, 2022 burglary at Louisville's Central High School. construction tools, light fixtures, and copper cables were stolen.(Source: JCPS)

Surveillance video shows two men in the building’s boiler room approximately 15 minutes later. JCPS said construction tools, light fixtures, and copper cables were stolen.

The cables were cut causing a partial power outage to the school building, but the heating and water systems were not affected. Power was fully restored this morning, a JCPS spokesperson said.

JCPS has released photos of the men in the boiler room and one of a car seen speeding from the building’s rear parking lot onto S. 11th Street.

Anyone with information about the men pictured or the car involved is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Crime Tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

Flowers were given to people all throughout Louisville after Nanz & Kraft Florist placed...
Louisville florist sets up buckets of flowers for community to pass along
A house on Montana Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning due to...
Malfunctioning electric power strip causes Montana Ave home to catch fire
An event was held at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville to teach southern...
Manufacturing companies teach Indiana high school students about career field
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete