Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning.

The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut.

The men in this phot are wanted in connection with the October 19, 2022 burglary at Louisville's Central High School. construction tools, light fixtures, and copper cables were stolen. (Source: JCPS)

Surveillance video shows two men in the building’s boiler room approximately 15 minutes later. JCPS said construction tools, light fixtures, and copper cables were stolen.

The cables were cut causing a partial power outage to the school building, but the heating and water systems were not affected. Power was fully restored this morning, a JCPS spokesperson said.

JCPS has released photos of the men in the boiler room and one of a car seen speeding from the building’s rear parking lot onto S. 11th Street.

Anyone with information about the men pictured or the car involved is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Crime Tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

