TARC workers’ strike may cause transportation delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is alerting passengers of potential transportation delays based on union disagreements.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 (ATU) will vote whether to strike against TARC.

This union is comprised of TARC employees who have been advocating for better wages and benefits.

“If the union authorizes a strike and employees chose to strike and not come to work, TARC has a number of plans in place where we will provide as many services as we came,” said Executive Director Carrie Butler. “TARC will utilize employees with CDL to operate bus routes as needed and work on a Sunday schedule.”

Conversations between the two groups started back in May and the contract expired in August.

Since then, the two parties continue to disagree about items in the compensation package. The union is demanding a 21.5% raise over the life over a three-year contract.

This amount exceeds budget constraints set by the Mayor and approved by the Metro Council.

“We have responded with the highest proposal in TARC history,” said Butler. “What we presented gives three to five years of sustainable in the budget. The compensation package also included time off, uniform and tool allowance, vacation time, and wages.”

The union denied the proposal, and TARC is waiting on the union’s next offer. The two parties will meet again for negotiations on Nov. 2.

