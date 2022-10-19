Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC workers’ strike may cause transportation delays

This union is comprised of TARC employees who have been advocating for better wages and benefits.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is alerting passengers of potential transportation delays based on union disagreements.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 (ATU) will vote whether to strike against TARC.

This union is comprised of TARC employees who have been advocating for better wages and benefits.

“If the union authorizes a strike and employees chose to strike and not come to work, TARC has a number of plans in place where we will provide as many services as we came,” said Executive Director Carrie Butler. “TARC will utilize employees with CDL to operate bus routes as needed and work on a Sunday schedule.”

Conversations between the two groups started back in May and the contract expired in August.

Since then, the two parties continue to disagree about items in the compensation package. The union is demanding a 21.5% raise over the life over a three-year contract.

This amount exceeds budget constraints set by the Mayor and approved by the Metro Council.

“We have responded with the highest proposal in TARC history,” said Butler. “What we presented gives three to five years of sustainable in the budget. The compensation package also included time off, uniform and tool allowance, vacation time, and wages.”

The union denied the proposal, and TARC is waiting on the union’s next offer. The two parties will meet again for negotiations on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to violate civil rights.
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Another family has come forward saying they don't know what a now closed Indiana funeral home...
10th lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral director
Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives
Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives