Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween

Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash for Halloween.(Tommy's Express Car Wash)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this year to multiple locations around the country.

The company said it started the haunted car wash at one location, but it has now become an annual event at multiple locations.

According to Tommy’s Express, the Tunnel of Terror will scare the socks off your entire vehicle.

The haunted car washes are available at nearly 60 locations nationwide on select dates including Halloween night.

Check the company’s site for locations and times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Martial law has been declared in four annexed regions of Ukraine. (CNN, RTL GERMANY,...
Putin declares martial law in 4 annexed regions of Ukraine
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Parents of low-income jefferson County Public Schools students hope a new proposal could give...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office