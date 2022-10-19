Vernados Circus returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vernados Circus is back by popular demand. The circus is returning to Waterfront Park Oct.19 through Oct. 30.

According to the release, the broadway-style animal-free circus is coming back to Louisville with 15 shows over two weeks in the red-and-white striped tent.

“We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Louisville, one of the cities we have visited annually through 2019 are thrilled to return,” explained ringmaster and producer, Kevin Venardos. “We live to be on the road, expressing our creativity and bringing joy to families across the country. We can’t wait to get to get back there.”

Guests will be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been revamped for the next generation.

The show schedule will be as follows:

Oct. 19 - 7:00p.m. *Opening Night*

Oct. 20 - 7:00p.m.

Oct. 21 - 7:00p.m.

Oct. 22 - 1:00p.m., 4:00p.m. and 7:00p.m.

Oct. 23 - 1:00p.m. and 4:00p.m.

Oct. 26 - 7:00p.m.

Oct. 27 - 7:00p.m.

Oct. 28 - 7:00p.m.

Oct. 29 - 1:00p.m., 4:00p.m. and 7:00p.m.

Oct. 30 - 1:00p.m. and 4:00p.m.

General admission tickets start at $16 for youth under age 12 and $26 for adults. Premium reserved seating is available, click or tap here for pricing. Parking is free.

Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour before showtime. Concessions are available when doors open.

