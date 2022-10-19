Contact Troubleshooters
‘We’ll be here well into the night’: Multiple crews battle fire in Okolona neighborhood

Fire at recycling center in Okolona neighborhood
Fire at recycling center in Okolona neighborhood(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over a dozen fire crews responded to the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a recycling center.

Crews were called to respond to a fire alarm at 2000 Industrial Blvd. around 6 p.m., Okolona Fire Marshal Frankie Nalley said.

Firefighters arrived to a working fire and heavy smoke at the recycling center.

“Right now we are working with 11 engine companies and two truck companies and roughly about 50 to 60 firemen are here still battling the fire,” Nalley said. “Most of it is cardboard and plastic because it is a recycling center and the cardboard is packed into bails, which is making it even harder to put out because the bails are tightly packed. We’re having to tear it apart, we are actually now using West Rock’s heavy equipment to start to pull some of the bails apart, so we’re starting to make a little headway with the heavy equipment.”

Nalley said one person was taken to the hospital for reasons not related to the fire.

He said crews will continue to work the fire throughout the night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

