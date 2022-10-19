Wheatley Elementary will be in school Wednesday; gas line leak fixed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced classes at Wheatley Elementary School will be in session on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The school made the decision to cancel classes on Tuesday due to a broken gas line. The leak caused the school to lose water and heat, on top of incoming freezing temperatures.

JCPS announced on Tuesday that the gas line leak has been repaired.

(Story ends after post)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.