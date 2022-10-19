Contact Troubleshooters
Wheatley Elementary will be in school Wednesday; gas line leak fixed

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced classes at Wheatley Elementary School will be in session on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The school made the decision to cancel classes on Tuesday due to a broken gas line. The leak caused the school to lose water and heat, on top of incoming freezing temperatures.

JCPS announced on Tuesday that the gas line leak has been repaired.

