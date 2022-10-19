Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade

Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.(Lincoln County Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case.

Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home.

MORE

After the death of Sowers, police said they had several hearsay statements about Martin’s involvement at the time, but no direct information. The case was closed after it went cold.

The case was then reopened over the summer of 2020.

According to an arrest citation, one of the witnesses police talked to told officers that they had asked Martin why her clothes were bloody the day of the murder. The citation says Martin told the witness that she killed Sowers.

Police say she intended to rob him, but “things went bad” and she “cracked his skull.”

As part of a plea agreement, Martin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to facilitating to murder, which was amended down from a charge of complicity to murder. A charge of evidence tampering was dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to violate civil rights.
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
Another family has come forward saying they don't know what a now closed Indiana funeral home...
10th lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral director
The 4-year-old's cause of death was ruled a homicide by undetermined means by the Bullitt...
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released