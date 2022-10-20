Contact Troubleshooters
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville.

OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood.

It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space.

It will help aspiring chefs afford their first opportunity to occupy a retail location. That’s anything from marketing, business operations, revenue generation and expense reporting.

The new development will also provide the area with a nearby restaurant and provide for small business meetings.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

