5th Annual Louisville Beer Week kicks off Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of breweries around town are showing off their best for this year’s Louisville Beer Week.

The party gets started on Friday, Oct. 21 with the first-ever Louisville Beer Fest at the German-American Club. More than 20 breweries will have beer on tap for you to sample, or have a full pour. Tickets are $10 and come with a commemorative tasting glass.

There are lots of events throughout the rest of the week, including special beer collaborations between breweries, a panel on women in brewing, and a lot more!

Click here for a full list of events.

