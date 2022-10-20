Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

5th Annual Louisville Beer Week kicks off Friday

By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of breweries around town are showing off their best for this year’s Louisville Beer Week.

The party gets started on Friday, Oct. 21 with the first-ever Louisville Beer Fest at the German-American Club. More than 20 breweries will have beer on tap for you to sample, or have a full pour. Tickets are $10 and come with a commemorative tasting glass.

There are lots of events throughout the rest of the week, including special beer collaborations between breweries, a panel on women in brewing, and a lot more!

Click here for a full list of events.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
LMPD and JCPS police are seeking leads to find the two men seen in this image from surveillance...
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete

Latest News

Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19, 2022 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is...
Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire
Man wounded in late night shooting
Public Safety Committee approves street racing ordinance
Public Safety Committee approves street racing ordinance
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race