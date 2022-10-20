Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. At least one person has died.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – At least one person is dead following a massive pileup of at least 65 vehicles on a highway in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Linn County were closed for several hours Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.(Oregon State Police)

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup.

School buses arrived at the scene to help relocate dozens of stranded motorists.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
LMPD and JCPS police are seeking leads to find the two men seen in this image from surveillance...
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete

Latest News

FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure