AARP of Kentucky holds town hall on voting information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AARP of Kentucky held a telephone town hall on Thursday with Secretary of State Michael Adams to give listeners more information on the upcoming midterm elections and the process of voting.

The Secretary of State talked about the ways people can vote and to answer questions live from those listening.

“We don’t vote on computers in Kentucky,” Adams said. “We vote on paper ballots. They’re scanned by ballot scanners and then we also have an audit process after the fact with a hand count to make sure the machine count was accurate. But, we don’t vote on computers in Kentucky.”

He discussed the 4 ways Kentuckians can vote.

The first is voting on Election Day in-person on Nov. 8.

The second is early voting which occurs during the six business days before Election Day.

The third is absentee in-person where you can go vote at your local county clerk’s office ahead of early voting.

And finally, absentee is when you vote from your home and mail it in or drop it off at your local county clerk’s office.

The deadline to request absentee ballots is Tuesday, Oct. 25.

