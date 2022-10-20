Contact Troubleshooters
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

