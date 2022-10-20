Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
LMPD and JCPS police are seeking leads to find the two men seen in this image from surveillance...
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete

Latest News

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Louisville Metro Councilor Cindi Fowler speaks on a birthing center possibly opening in...
New birthing center could be opening in Louisville
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State...
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement