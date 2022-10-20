Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer

Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer
Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big O Tires Kentucky donated $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliance to strengthen the battle against cancer in Kentucky.

According to the release, the check was delivered Thursday morning at the Big O Tires location on South Highway 53 in La Grange.

The Kids Cancer Alliance is a local non-profit that provides free oncology and financial support to children and their families.

The non-profit also uses funds to allow children and their families in the program opportunities to have fun outside of treatment.

The owner of Big O Tires in La Grange, Greg Kimberlin, says that if they can lift a burden and bring a smile to a child’s face, they do no hesitate to step in.

“Kids shouldn’t have to deal with cancer, they really shouldn’t,” Kimberlin said. “Anything we can do to help them and help alleviate this is very important to us.”

The Kids Cancer Alliance is fully funded by donations made from the local community.

To learn more about the Kids Cancer Alliance, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
LMPD and JCPS police are seeking leads to find the two men seen in this image from surveillance...
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete

Latest News

AARP of Kentucky holds town hall on voting information
UofL Health Medical Center East in Louisville.
UofL Health celebrates National Pharmacy Week
Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing an overcrowding problem.
Louisville Metro Animal Services facing overcrowding problem
SnowTALK! Special Edition 10/20