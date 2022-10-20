Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big O Tires Kentucky donated $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliance to strengthen the battle against cancer in Kentucky.

According to the release, the check was delivered Thursday morning at the Big O Tires location on South Highway 53 in La Grange.

The Kids Cancer Alliance is a local non-profit that provides free oncology and financial support to children and their families.

The non-profit also uses funds to allow children and their families in the program opportunities to have fun outside of treatment.

The owner of Big O Tires in La Grange, Greg Kimberlin, says that if they can lift a burden and bring a smile to a child’s face, they do no hesitate to step in.

“Kids shouldn’t have to deal with cancer, they really shouldn’t,” Kimberlin said. “Anything we can do to help them and help alleviate this is very important to us.”

The Kids Cancer Alliance is fully funded by donations made from the local community.

