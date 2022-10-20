Gas station slashes gas prices in protest of rising inflation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For a couple hours, at $2.07 per gallon, a handful of drivers filled up with the cheapest gas in Louisville Thursday.

The Kentucky Chapter of Americans for Prosperity worked with owners of the Boone’s Shell on E Broadway to show ho far inflation has risen.

ASP Kentucky said that was the average price in the city when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., has also been under attack from his political critics for high prices across the board.

He said he’s done a lot to help Kentuckians save money, but isn’t getting help from the General Assembly.

“I tried to lower the state sales tax overall, which would have helped a lot of people,” Beshear said Thursday. “We froze the vehicle property tax. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars back in people’s pockets.”

State Rep. Ken Fleming, on hand Thursday, said he’d like to see more being done.

“I know the governor’s trying to to put forth some initiatives and I appreciate that,” Fleming said. “But for the most part we really need to take a stronger effort to to get more money in people’s pockets.”

Beshear called out some moves Republicans are making so close to an election.

“What’s happening is it’s the middle of October and there’s an election and people are engaged in the silly stuff,” Beshear said.

Politically motivated or not, drivers cashed in Thursday.

”If it’s political or not, it’s a little bit of help for the day. It is what it is,” Joh Lett, who saw the low price as he was driving by, said Thursday. “Take advantage of it while you can.”

The promotion lasted only a couple of hours Thursday morning. Organizers say they hope to do it elsewhere in the state.

