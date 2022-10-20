Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week.

The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.

It was determined the focus of the shooting was the vehicle that Owens was in and investigators uncovered another person fled the vehicle just before to the gunfire, according to a release.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535.

