Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol.

Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison.

The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the victim and her young child were thrown from the home.

The victim’s father said Tolle had been drinking when this happened. The victim told troopers she’d poured out Tolle’s alcohol, and he confronted her about it.

She said they got into an argument inside the child’s bedroom and then Tolle grabbed her by the back of the neck.

She said she tried throwing bottles out and Tolle went after her again outside the home.

That time she said Tolle choked her until she couldn’t breathe.

The child told officers he was scared Tolle was going to kill his mother during the fight.

Tolle was arrested and booked in the Jefferson County jail. He has since bonded out.

At the time of the assault, Tolle was employed with the Indiana State Police Versailles District.

The Indiana State Police told WAVE News he is currently suspended without pay.

