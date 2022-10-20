Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro Animal Services facing overcrowding problem

Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing an overcrowding problem.
Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing an overcrowding problem.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing record animal crowding, which could potentially effect its no-kill status.

Animal shelter overcrowding has become a problem for shelters across the country. In Louisville, 67 dogs are currently in need of adoption at LMAS.

LMAS has taken in 1,000 more animals than last year and rescue organizations are also facing a shortage of kennel space.

Mayor Greg Fischer said anyone looking for ways to help without adopting can donate to LMAS or foster a dog.

“Parent volunteers are provided everything they need to temporarily care for a shelter pet and can choose for how long to foster that pet,” Fischer said. “Some animals only need the five-day hold period. Others could need a longer stay but that’s obviously up to you as the foster pet parent.”

Fischer also said volunteering at LMAS can help with the overcrowding in shelters.

For more information from LMAS on how to help, click or tap here.

