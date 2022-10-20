Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have charged a man after they determined that he intentionally set a fire which destroyed a warehouse in the Clifton neighborhood.

Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

The fire was reported at 3:43 a.m. October 9 in the 2100 block of Frankfort Ave. Fire crews arrived in less than four minutes to find the 3,000 square ft. commercial warehouse engulfed in flames.

It took nearly 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported. The building was a total loss.

