Man wounded in late night shooting

(Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.

The man was taken to UofL Hosptial for treatment. He is expected to recover from the wound.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the tip line are anonymous.

