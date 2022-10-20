LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new birthing center could be opening in Louisville.

The center could be built with an American Rescue Plan grant through the UofL Health Foundation to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital at the Bluegrass Avenue Campus.

“We have a huge disparity in women’s health in our city and community,” Metro Councilor Cindi Fowler said. “Hopefully one that we are able to address with this action.”

Because the recommendation was just announced Thursday, the plan is still in the infant stages of development.

