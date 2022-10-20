Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor

Standing outside the Newburg Community center, Democratic candidate for Louisville Metro mayor received an endorsement from Pastor Tim Findley, Jr. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election.

As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg.

Findley was one of eight Democratic candidates, but fell short in the May primary election. He was also a prominent leader during the 2020 protests in Louisville.

Findley said he’s backing Greenberg, sharing ideas, and giving a voice to the Black community.

The two agree on several topics like opening community centers, offering universal Pre-K, and improving public transportation.

Findley said he’s not sure if he’ll join Greenberg’s administration, if elected, but he still wants to work with him and keep ideas flowing.

