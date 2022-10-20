Public Safety Committee approves street racing ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new street racing ordinance is in the home stretch. Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee talked about it Wednesday.

Drag racing in Louisville was brought to the city’s attention when people shut down I-264 in order to race. This ordinance is an attempt to keep that from happening again.

This is a civil law and not a criminal law.

The ordinance increases fines, but also gives LMPD new tools to curb racing on the streets.

“When you close down the Watterson Expressway, and then brag about it on YouTube, that’s kind of embarrassing,” said Metro Council Member James Peden.

The ordinance was met with overwhelming support from the Public Safety Committee.

All six of the present committee members voted yes.

Metro Council President David James says the shut down of I-264 was the last straw.

“They block traffic, you can’t get by, it’s dangerous, and lives are being lost because of this reckless behavior,” said Council Member Paula McCraney.

The ordinance says street racing and other kinds of reckless driving put people at risk and damages streets.

“LMPD is supportive of this and perhaps was the origination of this,” council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

Under the proposal LMPD is allowed to impound cars that are a part of street racing or shut down streets to do things like doughnuts and burnouts.

“LMPD lacks the ability and rightly so, to engage in pursuing that vehicle because it often creates an unsafe situation. So the ability to go after the fact and impound the vehicle is something that is a really important tool,” said Chambers Armstrong.

LMPD announced a crack down on street racing at the end of August. A department spokesman says since August 20, they’ve issued more than 957 citations and towed 10 vehicles.

“Someone is going to get killed or seriously injured, and we have to try and address it the best way we can using the best tools that we have,” said David James.

Now that the ordinance has passed through the Public Safety Committee, it goes to Metro Council for a vote.

