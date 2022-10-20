SnowTALK! Special Edition 10/20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Louisville made it to 32° last night! We were the last to get to that point as many of you have several times as of late. So the growing season has officially ended. No more frost/freeze alerts until the spring.

Red Flag Warning is still in effect until 8pm with the elevated fire danger. We may find ourselves back in this zone at some point Friday/Saturday Sunday. So please, no outdoor burning!

Next week still features a couple of systems that could give us rain. The first for parts of Tuesday or Wednesday is iffy as the track and strength keep varying. There is another late week that could have more of a kick to it.

The video will go into more detail!

