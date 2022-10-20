State officials hold back Louisville plans for violence intervention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members are asking why so few of the people associated with groups behind the city’s deadly violence are participating in a plan to end that violence.

Group Violence Intervention (GVI) was promoted as way to reduce shootings and the deaths that follow. To work, it needs the involvement of people from groups associated with the violence to participate in “call-ins,” which are meetings with local leaders and law enforcement.

“Part of the program calls for these call-ins where it’s a significant part of the program,” Metro Council President David James said. “And by not being able to do that the way the program was designed, it does help lessen the effectiveness of the program.”

In January, one invited person showed up. In September, the number was six.

Part of the problem comes from the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole, where officials acting on legal advice, refuse to require parolees to participate in the call-ins.

“The city’s working it hard, the office of safe and healthy neighborhoods is working it hard, the police department’s working it hard, local P&P (probation and parole) is working it hard,” Josh Crawford, Criminal Justice Initiatives Director for the George Center for Opportunity said. “But without that mechanism to actually make sure the people are there, you can work it as hard as you want and you’re not going to get the results you want without that mechanism.” A representative of Department of Probation and Parole was present at a special metro council meeting Thursday. But Deputy Commissioner Lisa Lamb, who was scheduled to attend, cancelled. The Metro Council committee chairman Mark Fox called the absence, ‘disappointing.’”

GVI supporters say a change in state law may be necessary before the state parolees participate. In the meantime, numbers provided to Metro Council suggest progress. So far in 2022, homicides are down 11 percent from the same time the previous year. The number of nonfatal shootings is down 34%. And the number of people wounded in these nonfatal shootings is down 32%.

GVI founder David Kennedy said it is too soon to evaluate the effectiveness of intervention, but he told Metro Council members the downturn in violence is what the city should be seeing.

