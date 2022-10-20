Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Judge Annie O’Connell has granted the disqualification of Susan Tyler Witten from the Kentucky State Representative District No. 31 race and will not be on the ballot. The ruling was decided Wednesday.

The petitioner, Susan Foster, is the democratic opponent in this years race.

According to the ruling, Witten’s notification and declaration of intent to run for House Representative office in District 31 did not meet the requirements needed.

Susan Tyler Witten had to have two voters sign affidavits in support of her candidacy. Those affidavits were filed on Jan. 19, 2022.

As with Witten’s address, the two voters did not have addresses within the boundaries of District 31 on the date they were filed.

According to the ruling, Witten’s address did not become apart of District 31 until the day after she filed her paperwork to run in the election.

Witten took to Facebook saying:

Witten will not on next months ballot. The Secretary of State of the Commonwealth of Kentucky will notify the County Clerk of the disqualification of Witten and no votes will be counted for the former candidate.

Susan Tyler Witten claims that she plans to file an appeal against this ruling.

