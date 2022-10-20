Contact Troubleshooters
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained

Witten’s notification and declaration of intent to run for House Representative office in District 31 did not meet the requirements needed.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race.

The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for.

Witten filed her paperwork on January 19. The redistrict lines were updated on January 20. State law says candidates must reside in the district they file.

In addition, the judge’s order also said some people who signed the affidavits in support of her candidacy also didn’t live in the district.

“Her options were to wait to file until the new maps took effect or refile, which is what a number of candidates ended up doing who were impacted by the redistricting,” said Laura Landenwich, Sue Foster attorney. “I cannot speak to why she didn’t pursue those options.”

Witten has announced via social media she plans to appeal the court’s decision. State law says she has five days to do so.

If she does, the case would be pending. The Jefferson County Clerk’s cannot comment more specifically on ballots for Kentucky State Representative District No. 31.

“Pay attention to what signage is at the polling stations,” said Landenwich. “Absentee ballots have already been sent out. They will be treated the same as ballots cast on election day as to whether votes for the republican candidate in this race will be counted.”

WAVE news reached out to Susan Witten for a comment but have not heard back.

