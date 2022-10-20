TARC workers vote in favor of strike authorization, management preparing for work stoppage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than half of the frustrated TARC workers vote to grant leadership permission to call a strike if necessary. The vote came down Thursday evening.

“Everyday that we show up for work, even the last three years have showed us we are essential workers. We are the bloodline, the heart beat of the city. We move this city,” said Local 1447 President Lillian Brents.

According to the release, workers are frustrated with TARC management’s disrespectful treatment and refusal to negotiate fair wage increases and address safety concerns.

The vote comes after 97% if workers voted to reject TARC’s latest offer on Sept. 9.

“Wages are so low that employees are working 60-70 hours a week to pay their bills, and TARC cannot retain or recruit qualified workers,” said Brents. “TARC leadership’s entire approach to public transit creates poor service for riders and poor conditions for workers. All we are asking of TARC is to show us the respect we’ve earned. That means sit down with us and negotiate a fair contract, create a safe workplace, and improve service. Instead, they have wasted time dragging out talks, making easy-to-disprove claims, and throwing down ultimatums.”

After countless days of contract negotiations, the union says TARC management continues to refuse to entertain reasonable proposals on critical safety measures, wages and other issues.

“When they’re no longer willing to negotiate or talk, then we will progress onto next steps,” said Brents.

Brents says they’ve made it clear to TARC what they want, including a 21.5% pay increase over the next three years.

TARC’s Executive Director, Carrie Butler, says they can only go so far on things like wages.

“We’ve offered the most that TARC has offered in TARC’s history back to the union in the overall compensation package,” Butler said.

In a anticipation of the vote, TARC sent out a document that explains why they can’t just give the union the pay they’re asking for.

TARC says its a public funded agency with a fixed budget, and the unions demand would exceed that budget by tens of millions of dollars.

We asked Brents if she had a response to that.

“They are currently hiding across the street, brand new Ford Explorers. A Ford Explorer is more than some of our salaries. So when you tell me you don’t have the budget, but you have the budget to hire new vehicles. Carrie Butler makes $185,000 dollars a year,” Brents said.

According to the TARC Management statement, TARC is preparing for the real possibility of a work stoppage or sick out in the coming days.

TARC said they will make every effort possible to continue operating with minimal to no disruption for passengers.

If TARC does experience a work stoppage they are prepared to operate on a reduced schedule, deploy trained supervisors with CDLs and deploy staff without CDLs to drive 12-passenger vans to provide as much service as possible.

Customers can stay up-to-date with any delays or schedule changes by calling 502-585-1234 or check their website to receive alerts.

The next round of negotiations are scheduled for Nov. 2.

