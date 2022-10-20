Contact Troubleshooters
TARC workers vote in favor of strike authorization

(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than half of the frustrated TARC workers vote to grant leadership permission to call a strike if necessary. The vote came down Thursday evening.

According to the release, workers are frustrated with TARC management’s disrespectful treatment and refusal to negotiate fair wage increases and address safety concerns.

The vote comes after 97% if workers voted to reject TARC’s latest offer on Sept. 9.

“Wages are so low that employees are working 60-70 hours a week to pay their bills, and TARC cannot retain or recruit qualified workers,” said Local 1447 President Lillian Brents. “TARC leadership’s entire approach to public transit creates poor service for riders and poor conditions for workers. All we are asking of TARC is to show us the respect we’ve earned. That means sit down with us and negotiate a fair contract, create a safe workplace, and improve service. Instead, they have wasted time dragging out talks, making easy-to-disprove claims, and throwing down ultimatums.”

After countless days of contract negotiations, the union says TARC management continues to refuse to entertain reasonable proposals on critical safety measures, wages and other issues.

The next round of negotiations are scheduled for Nov. 2.

