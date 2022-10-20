Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health celebrates National Pharmacy Week

UofL Health Medical Center East in Louisville.
UofL Health Medical Center East in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week is National Pharmacy Week and UofL Health hosted a virtual “Thank You” Thursday to appreciate pharmacists in the commonwealth.

According to the release, pharmacists at UofL Health go beyond counting pills. Pharmacists also take blood pressure, administer vaccines and even prepare patients for chemo treatment.

Tina Claypool at UofL Health says that we should not forget the pharmacy technicians and the support staff.

“We would not be able to practice at the top of our license without these guys that come in everyday,” Claypool said. “They’ve worked harder than ever since COVID because our work has dramatically load increased. And they are truly the workforce behind who you may see at the window or who may be answering the phone.”

UofL Health Pharmacists also teach pharmacy students and help with medicine research and publication.

Remember to thank your pharmacists this week and let them know how much they are appreciated.

