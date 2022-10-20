UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in Frankfort blocked lanes in both directions.

Frankfort police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Wilkinson Boulevard when an SUV wrecked into a tanker truck. Police say that the vehicle was lodged under the tank.

83-year-old Ruth Mayes was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where she pronounced dead at 7:35 am by the Franklin County Coroner’s office.

Officers shut down the road in both directions from the Thornhill Bypass at the Owenton Road exit to Reilly Road for several hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.

