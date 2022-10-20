Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in June. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

According to troopers, Watson was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township. He was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

WOIO reports the 26-year-old has since paid the fine.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March and appeared in preseason games for the team. He is currently serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

According to the NFL, Watson’s first eligible regular-season game is Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
LMPD and JCPS police are seeking leads to find the two men seen in this image from surveillance...
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete

Latest News

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Louisville Metro Councilor Cindi Fowler speaks on a birthing center possibly opening in...
New birthing center could be opening in Louisville
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement