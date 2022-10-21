2 men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested two men after they were accused of breaking into a JCPS school Thursday morning.
According to LMPD, Mark Skaggs and David Hayes are being charged with burglary after officers found them in the basement of Western Middle School around 3 a.m.
The men were caught after a brief chase with police. Officers said Hayes told them he and Skaggs were in the school looking for a necklace.
They alleged somebody named Timothy had offered them $1,000 if they found it.
