Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School

Two men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School
Two men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested two men after they were accused of breaking into a JCPS school Thursday morning.

According to LMPD, Mark Skaggs and David Hayes are being charged with burglary after officers found them in the basement of Western Middle School around 3 a.m.

The men were caught after a brief chase with police. Officers said Hayes told them he and Skaggs were in the school looking for a necklace.

They alleged somebody named Timothy had offered them $1,000 if they found it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
I-64 reopened in both directions following deadly crash
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Cows on the loose at Cherokee Park
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Warm through the weekend
Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting