Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week.

According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.

It’s believed the man died around October 16.

If you are related to a person matching this description or have information about the identity of this man, call 502-574-1971.

