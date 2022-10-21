Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - By the time of Kentucky Oaks and Derby 2023, people will have the option to join the First Turn Club and sit in the new seating area.

Churchill Downs celebrated a major milestone with a ceremony for their new First Turn Club and First Turn Reserved Seating structure.

Governor Andy Beshear joined officials to sign the final steel beam, placed on top of the building Friday morning.

“What an exciting day for Churchill, for Louisville, and the entire commonwealth of Kentucky,” Beshear said.

The 90 million-dollar structure will be ready to open for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

More than 7,000 fans will get the chance to sit in the all-inclusive seats with views of the first turn and the twin spires.

”Where this project stands, was an aluminum tent that they set up every Derby,” John Hinshaw, Calhoun Construction CEO said. “It was a temporary structure that they set up every Derby. And Churchill Downs could have kept doing the same thing.”

It’s a climate-controlled space offering restaurants, betting windows, and a dining room with wall-to-wall glass doors. First Turn Reserved Seating is on the second and third floors. First Turn Club will be on the first floor.

The building features complete rain coverage, a concession area, and two concourses.

”Having been somebody that’s been rained on once or twice at a Derby, it’s going to provide a really exciting and enticing option to where no matter what the weather is, folks can really enjoy that day,” Beshear said.

There are more than 5,000 seats, offering views of the first turn, Kentucky Derby walkover and Twin Spires.

Churchill Downs CEO, Bill Carstangen said the new experience is just a small step in their goal to fuel the economy, bring in jobs, and grow horse racing in Kentucky.

”That’s ultimately our goal,” Carstangen said. “That’s what we are trying to do. This is ultimately not our goal, this is a step to a larger goal.”

Guests that are interested can contact the Churchill Downs Premium Seating Department via email at Sales@KyDerby.com or call (502) 636-4447.

To learn more about Premium Seating Concierge and Personal Seat Licenses, click or tap here.

