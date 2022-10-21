Community grocery store could be coming to Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new resolution from the Metro Council could bring a grocery store to Smoketown.

Metro Council discussed the resolution at Thursdays meetings.

According to the council, two council members proposed a plan to build a community grocery in the Smoketown neighborhood. It would be where the old Slugger production factory used to be.

More than half of the people living in Smoketown do not have cars so it is harder for them to get to where groceries are in the city.

Council Member Jecorey Arthur said that a grocery store was the top business resource residents said they needed in the area.

“The fact that this store is on vacant land is important because in the vision Smoketown report,” Arthur said. “Smoketown residents identified vacant lots as the top problem in the neighborhood. That same report also showed that a grocery store was the top business resource residents needed.”

The resolution would cost the city $3.5 million in bond funds.

The resolution advanced from the Budget Committee and will go to the Metro Council next week.

The goal is to open the store in October of 2024.

