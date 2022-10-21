Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cows on the loose at Cherokee Park

Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October 21, 2022.(Source: Mark Stevens, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A roundup of loose cows is underway at Cherokee Park.

Louisville Metro police, along with Louisville Metro Animal Services and Louisville Metro Parks, were called to the park after the animals were first spotted this morning.

Morgan Woodrum, spokesperson for Metro Parks, said they don’t know where the cows came from but have “various theories.”

Woodrum said LMPD and LMAS are working to humanely corral and load the cows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
I-64 reopened in both directions following deadly crash
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

Eastbound lane closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge
Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of a...
Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville