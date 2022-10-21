Cows on the loose at Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A roundup of loose cows is underway at Cherokee Park.

Louisville Metro police, along with Louisville Metro Animal Services and Louisville Metro Parks, were called to the park after the animals were first spotted this morning.

Morgan Woodrum, spokesperson for Metro Parks, said they don’t know where the cows came from but have “various theories.”

Woodrum said LMPD and LMAS are working to humanely corral and load the cows.

