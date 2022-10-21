Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on Paschal Ballard Road.

Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015. She was attending a party at the farm being searched and a missing persons report was filed by her family two days later.

The FBI Louisville Field Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bardstown Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit crystalrogerstaskforce.com.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
I-64 reopened in both directions following deadly crash
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Christopher Curtis, 49, is accused of shooting a deputy in Nelson County.
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after a Nelson...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating