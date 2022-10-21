Contact Troubleshooters
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to close for a full weekend in November for demolition.

Eastbound I-64 is scheduled to close on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Demolition will take place on the lower deck for Phase 2 and construction will continue for the Kentucky crossover for Phase 3, a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal said.

During the closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.

Drivers are advised to use the alternative route on I-265 and I-65.

Traffic will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route, the release said.

